Nick Cannon On Leaving “America’s Got Talent”: “One Of The Smartest Things I’ve Ever Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nick Cannon walked away from “America’s Got Talent,” after hosting the show for nearly 10 years. He also had a contract on the table to make over 8 figures for the next 5 years. Nick walked away because he didn’t want to be a slave to it and believed they didn’t want him speaking on certain topics.
He was blessed to be in a position to still make money off of new contracts, production of new television shows and more. Nick even compared it to when Dave Chappelle walked away from his show. He got out of his comfort zone and is very happy about where his career is going.
