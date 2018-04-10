Music
Home > Music

Trey Songz Dodges Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Trey Songz can breath easier about his felony domestic assault case.

RELATED: Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The Face At All-Star Party

According to TMZ, Songz  will not be facing felony prosecution for his alleged beating of Andrea Buera in a nightclub over NBA All-Star Weekend.

Law enforcement sources tell us … the singer’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave numerous witness statements to LAPD that contradicted Andrea Buera’s account of events during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

We’re told Holley also provided further info that led to skepticism about Buera’s credibility

The assault was first reported back in February, where she claimed that he beat her so badly that she had to be sent to the hospital. Songz was forced to turn himself in to police, and was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

RELATED: Trey Songz Responds To Assault Accusations &amp; Turns Himself In To The Cops

In a statement on the situation, Songz claimed that he was “being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

The case will now be reportedly referred to the L.A. City Attorney, who will decide whether or not to charge Songz with the lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 hour ago
04.10.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 5 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 6 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 7 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos