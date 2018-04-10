Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio 3rd in the Nation for Dog Bite Insurance Claims

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Two Golden Retriever Dogs Outdoors in Fall

Source: Purple Collar Pet Photography / Getty

The state of Ohio has come in 3rd, behind Illinois and California, when it comes to dog bite claims. According to State Farm Insurance, there were 226 dog bite claims in 2017 in Ohio alone. The came up to about $5 million in injury claims.

The wet hairstyle

Source: Elena Pejchinova / Getty

There were approximately 3,600 dog related injury claims across the nation last year and that resulted in $132 million in insurance pay out.

According to NBC4i.com, here are some tips to keep people safe from dog bites.

  1. Learn canine body language. Too often people misunderstand or miss signals that a dog is uncomfortable. For example, a dog that yawns might not necessarily be tired. Yawning can also be a sign of stress.
  2. Give dogs space. Dogs can feel threatened when strange people touch them, so take pressure off by giving them the choice to come into your space first to say hello.
  3. Be humane. Dogs that are raised and trained humanely are more confident and less likely to bite than dogs that are trained using punitive methods or equipment designed to intimidate and cause pain.

 

National Dog Day

16 photos Launch gallery

National Dog Day

Continue reading National Dog Day

National Dog Day

In honor of National Dog Day coming up, here are some celebrities with furry buddies!

 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 hour ago
04.10.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 5 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 6 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 7 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos