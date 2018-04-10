Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months In Treatment Program

Toledo, Ohio – Four teens have been charged for throwing a sandbag from an Ohio highway overpass that killed a Marquise Byrd, have been sentenced to a youth treatment facility program.

The boys ages at the time were around 13 or 14, threw rocks and sandbags onto Interstate 75 near downtown Toledo with one sandbag smashing through a car windshield and hit a rider, 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren in which he later died from his injuries.

The boys apologized to Byrd’s family in juvenile court Friday. The judge said they could end up in juvenile detention for years if they don’t complete programming of unspecified length at the youth treatment center. The judge says the treatment program COULD help change the boys’ behavior better than juvenile detention can.

Byrd’s family was upset, calling the sentence too light. What do you think?.

