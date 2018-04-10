Feature Story
OH NO! Giraffe Gets It’s Head Stuck In A Car Window

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
On Today’s episode of Why Did I Do That! This lady attempts to feed a giraffe at a drive through safari. Only the Giraffe gets a little too close to the lady so she rolls up her window, trapping the the animal’s head up in her car. Well the animal wasn’t trapped for long.

According the Sun a spokesperson for The West Midlands Safari Park says “The giraffe was checked over immediately by staff and sustained no injuries from the glass.”

Photos