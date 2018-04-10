Feature Story
LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking It’s A McDonald’s Shirt

Awkward.

“I thought it was McDonald’s.”

The words spoken by one Texas kid who thought he was wearing a shirt repping the fast food company, when instead, he was wearing a raunchy shirt that looked like the McDonald’s logo.

 

Yup, Shelly McCullar sent her son Anthony to his elementary school wearing his “I’m lovin’ it” t-shirt.

“My sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary. I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing,” Shelly said in a Facebook post that has since gone viral. “I would never let my kid wear something like this. A friend had given me some hand-me-down clothes for Anthony. I haven’t had the chance to completely go through them. I will tonight though!”

Shelly even posted a video of her son in the shirt for a good laugh. The clip has since been viewed over 10 million times.

 

Lol.

 

