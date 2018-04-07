It’s Time to Blow The Whistle! It’s a Too $hort winning weekend on 100.3 RNB and Old School! All weekend long we have your chance to see Too $hort live in concert April 21st at Roselawn Live 7617 Reading Road.

To win text the word SHORT to 71007 messages and data rates may apply, text club and esign terms here

Too Short WW (Winner’s Weekend)

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION:

Too Short WW (Winner’s Weekend) sweepstakes will begin on Saturday April 7th and end on Sunday April 8th 2018 at midnight. This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively via text message. Ten (10) winner(s) will each be awarded one (1) pair of tickets to see Too Short on Saturday April 21st at Roselawn Live located at 7617 Reading Rd Cincinnati, OH 45237. (ARV = $60.00) (“Prize”).

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WOSL-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati OH metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

1. Sweepstakes participants must text the word “R-O-S-E-L-A-W-N” to short code 71007 when prompted by the on-air announcement. Standard text and data rates will apply.

2. All text entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Sunday April 8th, 2018, or they will be void.

3. One entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period.

4. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the mobile account at the time the entry was made.

5. Winners will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received via text message. Winners will be notified by phone and / or email.

6. Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station located at 705 Central Ave One Centennial Plaza Suite 200 Cincinnati OH 45202, to claim the Prize.

7. Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim the Prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

8. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

9. All decisions made by the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting (“Company”) management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. The Sweepstakes is open to listeners of the Station who are 18 years of age and older and are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati Ohio metropolitan area.

2. Employees of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Cincinnati Ohio metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

3. Participants may only win once during this Sweepstakes.

4. Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:

1. The following Prize elements will be awarded:

2. Transportation to and from any event venue (if applicable), meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

3. Movie passes, and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

4. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

5. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

6. Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, Prize must be claimed at the Station’s offices by no later than 5pm on April 20th 2018, or the Prize will be forfeited.

7. No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the Prize.

9. If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sweepstakes sponsor and / or Sweepstakes administrator if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

10. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the Prize. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes.

6. All Sweepstakes winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

7. Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their Prize.

8. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Sweepstakes rules are not followed. Sweepstakes void if prohibited by law.

9. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

10. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification.

11. By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the Prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

12. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the Prize originally awarded.

13. If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion.

14. Copies of Sweepstakes rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 705 Central Ave. One Centennial Plaza Suite 200 Cincinnati, OH 45202. Copies of Sweepstakes rules may also be made available on the Station’s website or during on-site / in-person remote events.

