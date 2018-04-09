Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series For Amazon

Jordan Peele next filming project will be the documentary series on Lorena Bobbitt the woman who cut off her man’s penis for Amazon. Josh Rofé will direct the series while Peele and Win Rosenfeld will executive produce.

The four-part series, titled “Lorena” will go back to 1993 when Bobbitt made headlines around the world for slicing her then husband, John Bobbitt penis, slap clean off. Later in her interview she stated that her husband rape her and she just snapped.

The series will examine how the case laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage. It will also explore the national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America.

“When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full blown media spectacle,” Peele said. “With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice. This is Lorena’s story and we’re honored to help her tell it.”

