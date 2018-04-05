News
Shining In The Afterlife: This Guy’s Blinged-Out Funeral Was Something To See

Someone definitely spent a pretty penny.

The family and friends of one millionaire auto dealer made sure he went out in style when it came to his funeral.

In Trinidad and Tobago, Sheron Sukhdeo, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting outside his mother-in-law’s house.

And while folks close to the victim are surely mourning his loss, they didn’t waste anytime honoring him with the glitz and glamour he loved so much.

On Friday, Sheron was buried in multiple gold chains and jewelry, along with some crisp Timberland boots.

According to Metro, the deceased millionaire was even doused with Moët champagne…so apparently, the homies truly “poured one out” for him.

 

This wasn’t the end to the flashy funeral.

Sheron was then escorted from the funeral service to the crematorium in a $150,000 Bentley. And according to Daily Express, the Bentley hearse was led by two music trucks, while other flashy vehicles stopped along the way to do donuts in the street.

 

When they reached the crematorium site, cars continued to do circles around a funeral pyre, while mourners poured champagne into the fire.

 

Too much?

Some folks seemed to think so. People apparently criticized The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for failing to stop the car show. Now the department is looking more into the situation, according to Daily Express. 

Sheron leaves behind a wife and two children. His murder is still under investigation, as authorities believe it might’ve been caused by Sheron’s gang affiliations.

