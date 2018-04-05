WTFasho A Tri-State Funeral Home Gets It Liquor Licence

A funeral home in Indiana is offering to help grieving families in a special way — by offering booze during memorial services.

Owners of the Scott Funeral Home say they got a liquor license and started offering alcohol because of customer requests.

Some of their services include simple champagne toasts, while others offer a full open bar, all with the goal of helping people grieve the death of — and celebrate the life of — the deceased. (Journal Gazette) I ‘m not sure if this is good or bad I have seen for my self how my family acted at a funeral, so I can only imagine once you get some liquor in your system how that would go. But hey great idea.

Fasho Thought:

Should a funeral home let families drink?

Have you ever seen a black family at a funeral?

