Urban Meyer May Get 2 Yr Contract Extension with Buckeyes..

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Northern Illinois v Ohio State

Source: Andrew Weber / Getty

It looks like Urban Meyer is gonna be in Buckeye country for a while. Meyer will recieve a two year contract extension that will keep him as head coach of the Buckeyes through the 2022 football season, if approved by the Board of Trustees.

 

Ohio State v Indiana

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

He would also get a $1.2 million dollar raise bringing his new salary to about $7.6 million dollars, making him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and the 3rd highest paid nationally.

 

