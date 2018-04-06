Urban Meyer May Get 2 Yr Contract Extension with Buckeyes..

2 reads Leave a comment
It looks like Urban Meyer is gonna be in Buckeye country for a while. Meyer will recieve a two year contract extension that will keep him as head coach of the Buckeyes through the 2022 football season, if approved by the Board of Trustees.
He would also get a $1.2 million dollar raise bringing his new salary to about $7.6 million dollars, making him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and the 3rd highest paid nationally.
Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads
27 photos Launch gallery
Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads
1. Happy Father’s Day to Dwyane Wade who has two sons – Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade and Zion Malachi Airamis Wade. (Photo: Twitter)1 of 27
2. Happy Father’s Day to Shannon Brown who has one son named Shannon Jr. and is expecting with wife Monica. (Photo: AP)2 of 27
3. Happy Father’s Day to Tiki Barber who has two kids – Chason and Atiim.Source:AP 3 of 27
4. Happy Father’s Day to Jason Taylor who has three children – Isaiah, Mason and Zoey. (PR Photos)4 of 27
5. Happy Father’s Day to Tyson Gay who has one daughter – Trinity.Source:PR 5 of 27
6. Happy Father’s Day to Reggie Bush who has one daughter named Briseis with fiancee Lilit Avagyan.6 of 27
7. Happy Father’s Day to LeBron James who has two sons – LeBron James, Jr. and Bryce Maximus James. (PR Photos)7 of 27
8. Happy Father’s Day to A’mare Stoudemire who has three kids – A’mare Jr., Assata and Are.Source:PR 8 of 27
9. Happy Father’s Day to Tyson Chandler who has three kids – Tyson Jr., Sayge and Sascha.Source:PR 9 of 27
10. Happy Father’s Day to Michael Vick who has three children – Michael Dwayne, Jada and London. (PR Photos)10 of 27
11. Happy Father’s Day to Victor Cruz who has one daughter, Kennedy.Source:PR 11 of 27
12. Happy Father’s Day to Carmelo Anthony who has a son with LaLa named Kiyan Carmelo Anthony. (PR Photos)12 of 27
13. Happy Father’s Day to Dwight Howard who has a son named Braylon with former Basketball Wives Star Royce Reed. (PR Photos)13 of 27
14. Happy Father’s Day to Tom Brady who has three kids – John, Vivian and BenjaminSource:PR 14 of 27
15. Happy Father’s Day to Troy Polamalu who has two sons, Paisios and Ephraim. (AP Photo)15 of 27
16. Happy Father’s Day to Deion Sanders who has five kids – Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, Shelomi, DeiondraSource:PR 16 of 27
17. Happy Father’s Day to Chad Johnson who has four children – Jicyra, Chad Johnson II, Chade and Cha’iel. (PR Photos)17 of 27
18. Happy Father’s Day to Chris Paul who has two kids – Chris Paul II and Carmyn.Source:AP 18 of 27
19. Happy Father’s Day to David Beckham who has four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven. (PR Photos)19 of 27
20. Happy Father’s Day to Adrian Peterson who has two kids, Adeja and TyreseSource:PR 20 of 27
21. Happy Father’s Day to Tiger Woods who has two children – Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods. (PR Photos)21 of 27
22. Happy Father’s Day to Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson who has one son, Daniel Gibson Jr.22 of 27
23. Happy Father’s Day to Kobe Bryant who has two daughters – Natalia Diamante and Gianna Maria-Onore. (PR Photos)23 of 27
24. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours24 of 27
25. Happy Father’s Day to Derrick Rose who has one son named Derrick Rose Jr. (Photo: Twitter)25 of 27
26. Happy Father’s Day to Ray Lewis who has six kids, Ralin, Kaitlin, Diaymon, Rayshad, Rashaan, Ray Lewis IIISource:PR 26 of 27
27. Happy Father’s Day to Matt Barnes who has two sons – Carter and Isaiah BarnesSource:Instagram 27 of 27
