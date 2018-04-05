The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How The Industry Has Made Wale Question His Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale has been in the music industry for quite some time. When he first put out music he contributed to the culture, but some didn’t appreciate him. Wale continues to fight for his art and what he does as an artist.

He used to feel he was damaged goods and because of the lack of support he let it effect him. Wale began to doubt himself, have anxiety and uncertainty. His focus now is having the right people around him, making God the center if his life and take his time with projects.

