News
Home > News

LeBron James Lines Up And Fades Alabama Football For Allegedly Stealing Barbershop Talk Show Series

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Sprite, LeBron James Unveil Refurbished Basketball Court In Akron

Source: Duane Prokop / Getty

LeBron Throws The Flag; Claims Alabama Copied His Show

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban and LeBron James appear to be heading to court over a claim of copyright infringement.

The beef escelated last week when Saban and the University of Alabama posted a trailer for a sports series entitled “Shop Talk” on its social media platforms. The trailer shows Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones and Nick Saban in a barbershop and LeBron James’ sports media platform UNINTERRUPTED sent a letter to Alabama immediately to put ‘Bama on notice:

Your continued exploitation of ‘Shop Talk’ infringes ‘UNINTERRUPTED’s’ copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in ‘The Shop’ and significantly damages ‘UNINTERRUPTED’s’ commercial prospects for ‘The Shop.’”

Saban responded to the letter, by saying, “I think LeBron James is a great player. There’s been at least 20 barbershop-type things I’ve seen. I didn’t even know he had one. I’m sorry anybody could be offended by something we were just trying to have fun with. I enjoyed it and we’re going to continue to do it.”

James was asked about the response after a game and had a few words to say:

You guys know Nick Saban more than I do, so that’s exactly what I would think he would say,” says James. “I built UNINTERRUPTED for a reason and for us athletes to have a platform to be able to speak about whatever we want to talk about. I respect him as a coach, but I’ll be damned if I’ll allow someone to use our platform or try to do the same thing we’re doing and just think it’s okay. So, the lawyers will figure it out.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 18 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 2 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 3 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 6 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 7 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos