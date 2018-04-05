Cardi B to Become Jimmy Fallon’s First-Ever ‘Tonight Show’ Co-Host

0 reads Leave a comment
via EW:
This Monday, April 9, Cardi B will appear on The Tonight Show to chat with Fallon and perform in support of her forthcoming album, Invasion of Privacy. She will be on the show the entire time as well as interviewing the episode’s guests alongside the host.
All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards
10 photos Launch gallery
All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards
1. CARDI B.1 of 10
2. CARDI B.2 of 10
3. CARDI B.3 of 10
4. CARDI B.4 of 10
5. CARDI B.5 of 10
6. CARDI B.6 of 10
7. CARDI B.7 of 10
8. CARDI B.8 of 10
9. CARDI B.9 of 10
10. CARDI B.10 of 10
comments – add yours