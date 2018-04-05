9 O'Clock News
Cardi B to Become Jimmy Fallon’s First-Ever ‘Tonight Show’ Co-Host

via EW:

This Monday, April 9, Cardi B will appear on The Tonight Show to chat with Fallon and perform in support of her forthcoming album, Invasion of Privacy.  She will be on the show the entire time as well as interviewing the episode’s guests alongside the host.

