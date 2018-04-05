9 O'Clock News
Fabolous May Face Up To 10 Years In Prison For Domestic Violence Charges

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 46 mins ago
Fabolous' Private Birthday Dinner

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Fabolous has been charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, both in the third degree, according to an April 3 report by Bossip. Each charge can carry three to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 dollars.

If Fab is found guilty, he could face a combined total of ten years in jail.

Fabolous allegedly texted the mother of his two children and told her he wanted to kill her and hit her in the head with a baseball bat.  According to XXL, Emily B reportedly sent her father and brother to retrieve two handguns from the home she shares with Fab in Englewood, N.J., believing that he might try to use them to harm her.

Fabolous reportedly punched Emily B seven times in the head, causing so much damage to her teeth that two had to be medically removed.

Photos