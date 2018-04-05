9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Drops New Song ‘Drip’ feat. Migos [New Music]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 46 mins ago
Cardi B surprised fans AGAIN with the release of a new song. It’s called “Drip” and features Migos.

Card has had a busy week. She dropped a new single, “Be Careful,” a new video for “Bartier Cardi,” and it was announced she’ll be the first-ever co-host on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ PLUS her album, ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ drops Friday.

Check out “Drip” below.

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

