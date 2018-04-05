Rachel Roy Will Be The Headlining Designer For Memphis Fashion Week

Rachel Roy will be debuting her Spring 2018 collection at Memphis Fashion Week. The alleged “Becky with the good hair,” will be showing 30 looks.
Roy will be headlining Memphis Fashion Week and will host several events throughout the weekend. On April 12th, she will host a “Fashion Night Out” event where guests can shop her runway looks at her pop-up shop. On April 12th, she is an honorary guest at an influencer luncheon and will have a Q and A with Abby Phillips, the creator of Memphis Fashion Week. On April 13th, she will debut her Spring 2018 collection.
Roy will be showing her Spring collection which includes contemporary clothing, plus size apparel, swimsuits and accessories. Regarding her collection, Roy said, “I love marrying contemporary influences with historical references, blending high and low, old and new, and finding harmony in different influences. For me, design is storytelling and spring is always a fully charged fresh start.”
Memphis Fashion Week will take place from April 11th to April 15th, 2018.
