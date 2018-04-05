The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
In Defense Of Blac Chyna… [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Chyna recently got into a bit of an altercation with someone at Six Flags while she was with her family. She used the stroller as a weapon which caused her to lose her deal with the company Mommy. Chyna was supposed to be the ambassador for the company, but they don’t like the fact she acted out and it will possibly make them lose millions.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that it isn’t right that someone tried to touch her child and she was defending herself. Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea agreed as well. Rickey believes better things are coming and that she shouldn’t worry.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Loses Stroller Deal After Attempted Six Flags Fade

RELATED: Blac Chyna’s Stroller Fade Victim Speaks, Says Struggle Star’s Teen Boo Started It

RELATED: Why Blac Chyna Might Never Go Back To Six Flags [EXCLUSIVE]

