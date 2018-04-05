The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Caused The Fight That Led To Fabolous Assaulting Emily B? [EXCLUSIVE]

Fabolous has been making headlines for the past several days. He allegedly knocked out his girlfriend, Emily B’s teeth out as well as threatened her. He could possibly serve 3-5 years for this crime.

Emily B allegedly saw text messages from a woman and Fabolous claims she cheated on him as well. Headkrack believes they should do some counseling or if they need to be apart end the relationship. Jay-Z sat down with David Letterman for an interview and spoke about his mother coming out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Fabolous & Emily B.'s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family [PHOTOS]

Fabolous & Emily B.'s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family [PHOTOS]

Fabolous & Emily B.'s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family [PHOTOS]

Photos