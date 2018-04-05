What Caused The Fight That Led To Fabolous Assaulting Emily B? [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Fabolous has been making headlines for the past several days. He allegedly knocked out his girlfriend, Emily B’s teeth out as well as threatened her. He could possibly serve 3-5 years for this crime.
Emily B allegedly saw text messages from a woman and Fabolous claims she cheated on him as well. Headkrack believes they should do some counseling or if they need to be apart end the relationship. Jay-Z sat down with David Letterman for an interview and spoke about his mother coming out.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Fabolous Officially Charged With Beating Emily B, Faces Years In Prison
RELATED: Are We Cancelling Fabolous? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Things Aren’t Looking Good For Fabolous [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why Gary With Da Tea Is Soliciting Prayers For Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Pancake To Be His Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]
- 25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair And Beauty Products
- Viola Davis Scares Would-Be Burglars Away From Her Home
- How The Industry Has Made Wale Question His Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Devonte Hart And His Siblings Removed From Public School The Day After Mother’s Child Abuse Conviction
- REPORT: Kenya Barris Considers Leaving ABC
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie’s Health Takes A Plunge
- Dave Chappelle Sued By This Banana Throwing Bozo He Mentioned In Standup Special
- Real Friends : Watch As Lil’ Yachty Birthday Gifts Quavo A Stack For Every Year He Was Born
Fabolous & Emily B.’s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family [PHOTOS]
38 photos Launch gallery
Fabolous & Emily B.’s Fabulous Hip-Hop Family [PHOTOS]
1. Fabolous and Em body his ’90s party.Source:Getty 1 of 38
2. Christmas at the Jacksons’.Source:Instagram 2 of 38
3. Girls night out! Like mother, like daughter.Source:Instagram 3 of 38
4. When you flossin’ at the NBA All-Stars like a Young OG.Source:Getty 4 of 38
5. When you can’t be any happier…Source:Getty 5 of 38
6. Loso watching Joso’s back at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.Source:Getty 6 of 38
7. Perfect pic.Source:Getty 7 of 38
8. Emily and Fabolous’ twins.Source:Instagram 8 of 38
9. Emily B. helps her son celebrate Incredible Kids Day at school.Source:Instagram 9 of 38
10. Fab celebrates another stylish Father’s Day with the family.Source:Instagram 10 of 38
11. Fun in the sun with Prince Joso!Source:Instagram 11 of 38
12. When you’re too cool for school…Source:Instagram 12 of 38
13. Happy Halloween!Source:Instagram 13 of 38
14. When you’ve mastered the family selfie.Source:Instagram 14 of 38
15. Fabolous hits the courts & his son congratulates him on the win.Source:Instagram 15 of 38
16. No shade.Source:Instagram 16 of 38
17. Joso says goodnight to his beautiful mama.Source:Instagram 17 of 38
18. Emily hangs out with her mini-me, Taina.Source:Instagram 18 of 38
19. Joso graduates from Kindergarten!Source:Instagram 19 of 38
20. The kiddies help Em celebrate Mother’s Day.Source:Instagram 20 of 38
21. Beautiful!Source:Instagram 21 of 38
22. Father’s Day love.Source:Instagram 22 of 38
23. Em’s babies.Source:Instagram 23 of 38
24. Joso wishes Taina a happy 16th birthday.Source:Instagram 24 of 38
25. Taina is “16 in the City!”Source:Instagram 25 of 38
26. #TheGreatFabsby. Happy Birthday Fab!Source:Instagram 26 of 38
27. When your kisses are just too amazing.Source:Instagram 27 of 38
28. When Fab is your father.Source:Instagram 28 of 38
29. Another perfect Mother’s Day flick.Source:Instagram 29 of 38
30. Happy Halloween.Source:Instagram 30 of 38
31. Taina turns 17.Source:Instagram 31 of 38
32. The Young OGs.Source:Instagram 32 of 38
33. Fab is hot up in the 6 right now.Source:Instagram 33 of 38
34. The heir to Fab’s throne – Joso, in case you didn’t know so.Source:Instagram 34 of 38
35. “When you GRATEFUL but you know people are HATEFUL… #HappyThanksgiving #BeGratefulNotHateful #PrinceJoso #KingLoso”Source:Instagram 35 of 38
36. Fab’s Versace hottie.Source:Instagram 36 of 38
37. No shade, no shade.Source:Instagram 37 of 38
38. The latest addition to their family.Source:Instagram 38 of 38
comments – add yours