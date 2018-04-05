The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why LeBron James Is Beefin’ With The Alabama Crimson Tide [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 48 mins ago
LeBron James and Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide are making headlines after he accused him of stealing a concept. James has a show called “The Shop” that is filmed inside of a barbershop. He speaks to other players, coaches and more about issues going on in the world and more.

“Shop Talk” trailer was released with Saban and has a similar concept. A lawsuit about trademarking rights could possibly happen. Today in Memphis and all over the world people are paying respects to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was assassinated 50 years ago today.

