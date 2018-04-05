Attorney Glennon Threatt On MLK 50: “This Is The Day To Do Action And Not Just Reflection” [EXCLUSIVE]

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis. Rickey Smiley played “Wake Up Everybody,” and wanted everyone to listen to the powerful lyrics and think about King. He also spoke to Glennon Threatt about progress.
Threatt believes on certain issues King fought for we are further away from the mountain top. He also wants people to do more acts of good to make changes. Everything Dr. King did was to help others and make a difference and we must continue to follow what he tried to do.
