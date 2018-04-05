The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Gary With Da Tea Is Soliciting Prayers For Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 48 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea wants everyone to pray for Safaree. The rapper was robbed and held up at gunpoint for his jewelry as well as money. It happened right before he went to do an interview and he cried about it.

He is very shaken up over this and wouldn’t wish it on anyone else. Blac Chyna used a stroller as a weapon and lost an endorsement deal with the company Momiie. She also might be taken back to court by Rob Kardashian because of the events at Six Flags.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Did Safaree’s Friend Set Him Up To Be Robbed? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Safaree Got Robbed At Gunpoint

RELATED: Mr. Mince Feat. Safaree “Wine Ya Body” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 48 mins ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 day ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 2 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 3 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 4 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 6 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos