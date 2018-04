Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Pancake To Be His Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is crying and isn’t at work again. Rickey Smiley wanted to get down to the bottom of it and found out Black Tony is jealous of this other baby daddy. His baby mother, Pancake other baby daddy stunted on Black Tony.

Follow @TheRSMS

He went to pick his son up and he had a 2018 Range Rover. His son went over to him and said he doesn’t want him to be his dad anymore he wants one with a better car. It hurt Black Tony’s feelings. He even asked Rickey to co-sign for him, but he can’t come to work so he can’t trust he will pay the note.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why We Might See Black Tony On The News [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Crying Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Booty Hurts [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: