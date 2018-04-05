Wale Gives His Thoughts About Getting A Face Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale has a new single out titled “Complicated” and he reveals that’s what his love life is right now. Fans are loving the song and can’t wait for his album to drop. Headkrack spoke to him about standing out and Wale mentioned he might color his dreads or change the way his name is spelled.

They also discussed face tattoos and Wale doesn’t want one. Everyone has them now and he even said Kanye West talked about getting one when they worked together. Wale wants to remain the rapper he is and let his music speak for him rather than change his appearance to look like everyone else.

