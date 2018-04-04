Cincy
Cincinnati Remembers 2 Fallen Firefighters

Written By: Nia Noelle

Today marks 10-years since two Colerain Township firefighters were killed while battling a house fire. We remember Captain

Robin Broxterman, 37, and Brian Schira, 29, were killed as they fought a fire on April 4, 2008 on Squirrels Nest Lane.

According to fire investigators.  The Floor gave away and  trapped the fire fighters in the basement. Such a sad story let’s continue to keep then listed up in prayer. I can only imagine what the family is going through. It’s always tough to loose family members.

Family’s will go by the house today where it all took place. (FOX19)

 

