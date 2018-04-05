Cardi B Keeps Bodying S***: Bump “Drip” With Migos Off ‘Invasion Of Privacy’

0 reads Leave a comment
As the release date for Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy approaches, the Bronx bomber is killing every beat she touches.
After dropping ladies’ anthem “Be Careful,” and the spooky-sexy ”Bartier Cardi” video with Offset and 21 Savage earlier this week, she hit the Internet with “Drip” just two days ahead of her highly-anticipated debut.
Cardi shines on Cassius Jay’s aggressive production.
Check some of her hardest bars below:
“Diamonds on me, whats the price
I’m not getting invite with the hype
I’m too rich to get into a fight
Fifty racks got my jeans fitting tight“
