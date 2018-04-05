Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B Keeps Bodying S***: Bump “Drip” With Migos Off ‘Invasion Of Privacy’

Her aggressive bars standout over Cassius Jay’s menacing production.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 46 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Roaming Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As the release date for Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy approaches, the Bronx bomber is killing every beat she touches.

After dropping ladies’ anthem “Be Careful,” and the spooky-sexy ”Bartier Cardi” video with Offset and 21 Savage earlier this week, she hit the Internet with “Drip” just two days ahead of her highly-anticipated debut.

Cardi shines on Cassius Jay’s aggressive production.

Check some of her hardest bars below:

“Diamonds on me, whats the price

I’m not getting invite with the hype

I’m too rich to get into a fight

Fifty racks got my jeans fitting tight“

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 48 mins ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 day ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 2 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 3 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 4 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 6 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 7 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos