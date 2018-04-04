News
Viral Gun Control Activist Explains How George Clooney Asked Her To Make Her Speech

Some major figures already knew she would be great.

Posted 5 hours ago
US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Naomi Wadler was definitely a name to remember at this year’s gun control demonstration March For Our Lives.

Her speech honoring Black girls impacted by gun violence went viral and all types of celebs were sharing her inspirational clip.

But Naomi isn’t new to this. She described her activism work before MFOL and how it was one celeb who reached out to her to make her speech. Watch Naomi explain her call with George Clooney in the Ellen clip below.

