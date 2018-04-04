President Trump Reveals How He’s Planning to Secure His Border Wall

President Trump Reveals How He’s Planning to Secure His Border Wall

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Trump was in full-on “old man yells at cloud” mode while meeting with the Baltic heads of state in Washington on Tuesday afternoon, ranting about everything from his obsession with Amazon to “Crooked” Hillary Clinton while repeatedly referring himself in the third person. At one point, he turned his attention to one of his favorite rambling points, the border wall, once again slamming President Obama and the “pathetic and weak” immigration laws created by Democrats.

“So I told Mexico, and I respect what they did, I said, ‘Look, your laws are very powerful, your laws are very strong.’ We have very bad laws for our border and we are going to be doing some things, I’ve been speaking with General Mattis, we’re going to do some things militarily. Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military. That’s a big step. We really haven’t done that before, certainly not very much before.”

Trump finally concluded his rant by threatening, “we will be doing things with Mexico, and they have to do it, otherwise I’m not gonna do the NAFTA deal.” By “they have to do it,” one can assume he only means pay for the wall that Mexico has flatly refused to pay for.

You can watch the full video of Trump’s remarks below:

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Saul Loeb and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, CNN, and Uproxx

Photos