Cardi B to Co-Host NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on April 9th

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Cardi B to Co-Host NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on April 9th

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

By all measures, Cardi B’s appearance on The Tonight Show back in December was peak television: Her vibrant personality was out in full force as she talked about Christmas gifts, her engagement ring, and all the success she’s been having. Fallon didn’t quite know how to handle her, which made for a delightful contrast between the two that, in a rare feat for late night television, kept viewers wondering what would happen next.

Now the sequel is on its way, and it’s probably going to be better than ever, because this time, Cardi will be sharing the driver’s seat: She is set to return to The Tonight Show on April 9, but she won’t just be a guest, as the Associated Press reports that she will be co-hosting the show with Fallon — and she’s the first person to ever co-host the show. The AP also notes that Cardi will perform and promote her upcoming album, Invasion Of Privacy.

In the meantime, revisit Cardi and Fallon’s original interview here.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos