Cardi B to Co-Host NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on April 9th

By all measures, Cardi B’s appearance on The Tonight Show back in December was peak television: Her vibrant personality was out in full force as she talked about Christmas gifts, her engagement ring, and all the success she’s been having. Fallon didn’t quite know how to handle her, which made for a delightful contrast between the two that, in a rare feat for late night television, kept viewers wondering what would happen next.

Now the sequel is on its way, and it’s probably going to be better than ever, because this time, Cardi will be sharing the driver’s seat: She is set to return to The Tonight Show on April 9, but she won’t just be a guest, as the Associated Press reports that she will be co-hosting the show with Fallon — and she’s the first person to ever co-host the show. The AP also notes that Cardi will perform and promote her upcoming album, Invasion Of Privacy.

Can't wait for April 9th with the incredible @iamcardib as Tonight Show co-host!! https://t.co/3GVDGbdJmJ #CardiBonFallon — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 3, 2018

In the meantime, revisit Cardi and Fallon’s original interview here.

