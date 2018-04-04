Kenya Moore Has Some Choice Words for Vivica A. Fox

If you tuned in to the recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” then you know that Kenya Moore had some not so flattering things to say about actress Vivica A. Fox.

In Sunday night’s episode, Kenya went to support castmate Porsha Williams in the stage play “Two Can Play That Game.” The play is based on the feature film of the same title that Vivica starred in, so she reprised her role in the play as Shante Smith, the no-nonsense woman who knows how to wrap a man around her finger in order to get what she wants…or so she thinks, per Madame Noire.

As Kenya was watching Vivica’s performance, she whispered to Cynthia, “Her face looks terrible.”

And during her confessional, Moore expressed how unimpressed she was with Vivica’s performance.

“Vivica’s performance is the same performance. It was just 20 years ago, and 20 surgeries ago,” she said.

Vivica fired back on social media after the episode aired, taking us all down memory lane to the time when she had to pop off on Kenya on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In her caption, Fox made sure to promote upcoming projects like her talk show “Face the Truth,” and of course, she threw in some shade to Ms. Moore about having a #LegitimateCareer.

Vivica decided to delete her #clapback post, saying that “at some point we have to grow up & make better choices and I choose not to do that with that one!”

Desperate times call for desperate measures! I deleted that negativity off my timeline! ! At some point we have to grow up & make better choices and I choose not to do that with that one! Have a blessed week DAWLINGS! Back to me! #Blessed #FaceTheTruth #EVERYDAYIMHUSTLING 🙌🏾 — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) April 2, 2018

