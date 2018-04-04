Feature Story
Get Intew It: Tami Roman’s ‘Bonnet Chronicles’ Heads To Tidal

A long time coming.

Written By: Nia Noelle

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

If you get your life to Tami Roman‘s Bonnet Chronicles on a weekly basis, get ready for a new level of hilariousness.

Tami went on Instagram, the original home for Bonnet Chronicles, to make the announcement that her videos are being turned into a new mini-web series on Tidal. They are set to include her regular Bonnet Chronicles character as well as special guests Ray Grady, Kenny Knox and Tiffany Black.

Peep Tami’s announcement for the show below, which is set to premiere on Thursday, April 5. Then swipe through for some of the best videos from the original IG posts!

