Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae Swears By This Golden Rule As A Top-Notch Tattoo Artist

Bae got 5 On It...

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Gary Smith / iOne Digital

For our next episode of 5 On It, we have Black Ink Crew‘s Young Bae in the building. A soon-to-be first-time mom, reality star, and very well-known tattoo artist, Bae shared her do’s and don’ts for those of you trying to make a name for yourselves in the world of ink. But really, she only has one major rule and that’s never “f*ck your customers.” Unless, of course…

Press play.

Photos