News
Home > News

OMG: Arizona Mother Allegedly Used Taser To Wake Up Her Son For Easter

TOO MUCH.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

One Arizona woman was allegedly way too eager when Easter Sunday came around — to the point where things got violent.

According to ABC News, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins was arrested for using a stun gun to wake her son for church. Phoenix police said she “contact tazed her teenage son on the leg” to get him up.

By Sharron’s account, she did not actually taser her son. She only flashed its lights and made it spark as a warning. “I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day,’” Dobbins told KNXV. “I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son.”

Phoenix police, however, said they discovered two marks on the 16-year-old’s leg and they took Dobbins into custody. She spent 12 hours in jail on Easter Sunday.

Dobbins continued, “He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police.’ I said, ‘You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call…police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.’”

Seems like Dobbins is taking religion to a whole new bizarre level. She was charged with one count of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” said Dobbins.

Lawd have mercy.

Help them Jesus.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 12 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 2 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 week ago
03.26.18
Photos