News
Home > News

Folks Are Dragging These Wax Statues For Looking Nothing Like Their Real-Life Counterparts

But there's more to the story than you might think.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment
The Waxwork Exhibition In Indonesia

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

A series of wax figures in Punjab had the Internet riled up over the weekend for their, shall we say, less than flattering resemblance to their real-life counterparts.

At the Wax Museum in Ludhiana, 52 statues were unveiled on Sunday and some pictures were shared to social media. International figures like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Mother Teresa all got statues.

The only problem was they didn’t look too much like the real people.

Twitter caught a look and wasted no time clowning the figures.

Despite all the ridicule, it turns out there’s a bigger story to the wax figures. It’s a tale that might make you regret any laughs you might’ve had. Swipe through to check it out.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 12 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 2 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 week ago
03.26.18
Photos