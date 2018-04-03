News
Home > News

From Rapper To Co-Host? Cardi B Set To Host Alongside Jimmy Fallon For Special Episode Of ‘The Tonight Show’

She's a pretty good choice for Fallon's first co-host ever

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B And Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - New Orleans, Louisiana

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Cardi B is most definitely one of Jimmy Fallon’s most memorable guests in recent memory, and now the rapper is returning to take over The Tonight Show alongside the host.

Belcalis is set to make her third appearance on Fallon next week, and NBC has announced that the rapper is also going to serve as the show’s co-host on the April 9 episode, as reported by AP. Of course, Cardi is going to have a musical performance–probably for one of the songs off her new album, which will be out by then. But beyond her regular performance and interview gig, Cardi is also going to be the one asking other guests questions.

The co-hosting spot marks the first time that anything of the sort has happened on The Tonight Show, according to the New York Times reporter John Koblin. Bardi’s Fallon gig will directly follow her first appearance on Saturday Night Live this coming weekend, which is set to be hosted by Chadwick Boseman.

Cardi B’s debut studio album Invasion of Privacy arrives for fans on April 6. The release of The Bronx native’s newest track, “Be Careful,” is out now.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 12 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 2 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 7 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 week ago
03.26.18
Photos