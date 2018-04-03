News
Watch: John Legend Talks Jesus Christ Superstar On ‘The Breakfast Club’

And yes, he knows the entire story of who bit Beyonce

Posted 11 hours ago
An exhausted John Legend sat down for an interview with Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club this morning. The singer had just performed in the starring role of the live television rendition of Jesus Christ Superstar, which premiered on NBC the night before.

For most of the interview, Legend spoke on his experience playing the big man himself in such a large production, and explains that the network made it a point to have a diverse cast for the performance.

Legend also talks about making his way to Wisconsin to meet with Kanye West and work on his album, which hasn’t happened yet because of how busy he’s been. Of course, the two are longtime collaborators, so it makes sense that John would be one of the people to help with Ye’s (hopefully) upcoming release.

To cap off his short interview, the soulful singer premiered a new song on the station titled, “A Good Night.”

