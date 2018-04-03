News
White People Been Stealing: One Guy Tries Take 5 Sandwiches From The Gas Station & Fails Horribly

Gas Prices Rise As Hurricane Rita Threatens Refineries

Source: David Paul Morris / Getty

It’s funny how the media makes it seem that people of color are the ones committing every crime in this country, from heinous to petty. The only difference is that White folks usually get caught doing the crime and deny doing it — even if their caught red handed. Like one Cleveland man who tried to get away with stealing five sandwiches from the gas station.

But shout out to one Ohio gas station manager who runs the popular YouTube channel, Gas Station Encounters — he treats every criminal he confronts exactly the same, regardless of their race.

 

Who knew that there was a whole culture dedicated to Gas Station bandits. Hit the flip to see more outrageous gas station encounters.

