Ice T Hosts Crime Show ‘In Ice Cold Blood’ On Oxygen

Rapper Ice T and Russ Parr go way back in the day. All the way to the days of early Hip Hop and it’s take over in Los Angeles. The two reminisce about those times.

“You were there. Russ, you were there,” exclaimed Ice T. “You saw the birth of NWA, you saw the whole thing happen whether it was Young MC or Tone Loc I mean you were on the radio.”

Ice T is the host of the Oxygen channel’s true crime series In Ice Cold Blood that takes a look at some seriously unimaginable crimes.

“I’m taking you through these different crimes and basically what we’re dealing with is the most like cold-blooded crime. You know like the mother who killed their kids and keeps them in the couch for 15 years,” explains Ice T. “Stuff like you can’t even understand how these people do it.”

Catch it Sunday nights on Oxygen.

