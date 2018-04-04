Cardi B Drops Off New Video For “Bartier Cardi” Featuring 21 Savage

Cardi B Drops Off New Video For “Bartier Cardi” Featuring 21 Savage

Featuring a cameo from Offset, check out Cardi B’s new video for “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage.

Before we get hit with Cardi B’s highly anticipated debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, on Friday, the Bronx sensation decides to come through today and share the official video for her second single “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage.

Premiered during VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, the hazy, lo-quality video finds Cardi going vintage glam and rocking red fur, gloves, and some sexy lingerie, while sportin’ plenty of diamonds in the process.

Photos