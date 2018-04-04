Rob Kardashian Taking Blac Chyna To Court Over Custody After Six Flags Fight

Welp Rob and Chyna are heading back to court and he’s ready to fight for custody.

via TMZ:

Rob Kardashian is livid at Blac Chyna for putting 1-year-old Dream in harm’s way over the weekend at Six Flags … so he’s taking her back to family court, and this one’s gonna hurt.

Sources connected to Rob say he has been watching Blac Chyna’s antics in horror for months and is increasingly worried for his daughter’s health and safety. The last straw was turning Dream’s stroller into a weapon as she attacked a woman who dared to touch the kid.

