Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish Comedy, ‘Night School’

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish Comedy, ‘Night School’

This looks absolutely hilarious!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The highly-anticipated comedic pairing of Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish is closer to becoming a reality, as the official trailer for their film Night School has finally arrived.

Tiffany Haddish is one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood these days, thanks to her scene-stealing and star-making turn in 2017’s hit Girls Trip. One of her first film projects since that film is the comedy Night School where she stars with funnyman Kevin Hart. Shadow and Act has the film’s synopsis, release date and the laughter-inducing trailer.

Via Shadow and Act:

The official trailer has been released for ‘Night School,’ the comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish [hitting theaters in September.]

Based on a story by Hart, the comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee and producer Will Packer follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Yvonne Orji, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Ben Schwartz and Romany Malco join Hart on-screen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.  It’s a re-teaming of Packer and Lee who also assumed the same roles for the blockbuster hit, ‘Girls Trip.’

Check of the FULL-LENGTH trailer BELOW:

Night School arrives in theaters on September 28. Meanwhile, you can catch Tiffany Haddish this week in the premiere of her new TBS series The Last O.G. alongside comedian Tracy Morgan.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories below:

Suicide Rates On The Rise In Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Maria

Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail Request Denial

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 4 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 day ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 2 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 4 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 5 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 5 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 6 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 week ago
03.26.18
Photos