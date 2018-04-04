How Princess Love Pranked Ray J [EXCLUSIVE]

April Fool’s Day passed this weekend, but Princess Love got Ray J good. She pretended her water broke and Ray J panicked. It was all caught on video, but some believe his acting skills weren’t that great.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rob Kardashian isn’t happy with the recent behavior of Blac Chyna. He wants to take her back to court after he saw how she used the stroller as a weapon. Rob would also like for his child support payments to be lowered.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ray J & Princess Love Reveal The Gender Of Their First Child [PHOTOS]

RELATED: How Ray J Responded After Being Accused Of Cheating On His Pregnant Wife Princess Love

RELATED: Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: