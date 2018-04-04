The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Princess Love Pranked Ray J [EXCLUSIVE]

April Fool’s Day passed this weekend, but Princess Love got Ray J good. She pretended her water broke and Ray J panicked. It was all caught on video, but some believe his acting skills weren’t that great.

Rob Kardashian isn’t happy with the recent behavior of Blac Chyna. He wants to take her back to court after he saw how she used the stroller as a weapon. Rob would also like for his child support payments to be lowered.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos