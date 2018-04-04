How Princess Love Pranked Ray J [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
April Fool’s Day passed this weekend, but Princess Love got Ray J good. She pretended her water broke and Ray J panicked. It was all caught on video, but some believe his acting skills weren’t that great.
Rob Kardashian isn’t happy with the recent behavior of Blac Chyna. He wants to take her back to court after he saw how she used the stroller as a weapon. Rob would also like for his child support payments to be lowered.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ray J & Princess Love Reveal The Gender Of Their First Child [PHOTOS]
RELATED: How Ray J Responded After Being Accused Of Cheating On His Pregnant Wife Princess Love
RELATED: Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Ben Carson Is Now Feuding With New York City
- How Black Tony Wanted To Celebrate Easter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Accuses Aunt Of Brainwashing A Child [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hacked: Credit Card Data Stolen From Over 5 Million Saks Fifth Avenue And Lord & Taylor Customers
- Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist Who Made Songs About Their Lover
- Why Things Aren’t Looking Good For Fabolous [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ohio State Trustees to Vote on Revoking Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree
- That Moment You Realize Winter Is Behaving Like An Obsessed Ex-Girlfriend That Won’t Move TF On
- It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs. Officer’ Has Finally Come To Life In The Cutest Way
- Why Everyone Is Laughing So Hard At The Crying Jordan Meme [EXCLUSIVE]
Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]
4 photos Launch gallery
Ray J’s Fiancee Princess Love Had Her Bridal Party [PHOTOS]
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 4
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 4
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 4
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 4
comments – add yours