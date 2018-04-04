The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Safaree’s Friend Set Him Up To Be Robbed? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Safaree recently did an interview and before it got started began to cry on air. Apparently right before he got there he was robbed at gunpoint by two men. They took his money and some jewelry.

Some believe his friend set him up to be robbed and two men were found as well as arrested. Headkrack mentioned its really sad that this happened to him. We will keep you updated on this story.

