Did Safaree’s Friend Set Him Up To Be Robbed? [EXCLUSIVE]

Safaree recently did an interview and before it got started began to cry on air. Apparently right before he got there he was robbed at gunpoint by two men. They took his money and some jewelry.

Follow @TheRSMS

Some believe his friend set him up to be robbed and two men were found as well as arrested. Headkrack mentioned its really sad that this happened to him. We will keep you updated on this story.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Safaree Got Robbed At Gunpoint

RELATED: Mr. Mince Feat. Safaree “Wine Ya Body” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: LHHNY Reunion Recap: Safaree & MariahLynn Had A Thing Going On In A Bath Tub

The Latest: