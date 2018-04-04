Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Fireeee: We’ve Never Seen Anyone ‘Hit Dem Folks’ Quite Like This

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Breakdancer, Toronto, Ontario

Source: Jeff Speed / Getty

Just when you think these dance crazes couldn’t get anymore creative, the young influencers add some nostalgia to the mix and win you over once again.

Leave it to kids like Kida The Great to blow you away with their precise, original and creative moves. Seriously though, who else do you know that can do the Milly rock while Hittin’ dem folks to classic video game music?

This kid can do no wrong:

Check out more lit videos by Kida via his Instagram and Youtube. You won’t be sorry.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos