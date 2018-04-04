So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Date Night Look With Russell Wilson Is Really Affordable

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ciara posted a photo of her and her husband, Russell Wilson in the elevator on their way to date night. The mom of two looked so cute wearing a Black jumpsuit with a tropical print.

Captioned, “Date Night” with a cute heart, the singer wore a $69.90 Zara printed jumpsuit in black. You can get the look online or in your local Zara store.

RELATED: GET THE LOOK: Beyoncé’s Bandage Mini Skirt With Sporty Stripes Is A Steal

She wore gold jewelry and had a natural glow.

Yes, for an affordable date night look! Beauties, tag us @HelloBeautiful if you wear this look. We want to see how you style this jumpsuit.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Queen Latifah Wasn’t Hiding Her Style During All-Star Weekend

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag

GET THE LOOK: Draya’s Midi Metallic Dress Can Be Yours For Less Than $150

ITALY-MILAN-FASHION-FENDI

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

17 photos Launch gallery

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

Continue reading TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today’s ‘It’ Celebs

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

Fendi has been known for their opulence and extravagance. With Karl Lagerfeld at the helm (and responsible for the double F logo), he launched the brands' ready to wear line in 1977, creating glamorous looks for women and paradigm classic pieces for men. While their ready to wear is loved, the brand is undoubtedly known for their ostentatious accessories. Click through our gallery to see some of our favorite Black celebs most recently rocking the brand (and a throwback of when Kanye shaved this look into his head!).

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos