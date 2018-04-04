So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June

MAC will have you looking hot like fire this summer!

Written By: Hello Beautiful

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
File Photo of Aaliyah

Source: Barry King / Getty

MAC will be storming the beauty counter with its upcoming Aaliyah-inspired line this June– just in time to make your summer beat sizzle.

Does this count as an Easter present? We’ve been waiting on the Aaliyah-inspired makeup line since MAC announced last August, and now we finally know when we can expect it to arrive.

MAC announced on Sunday, April 1, that the Aaliyah line will be available in stores on June 21. Online shoppers won’t even have to wait that long, though! MAC will release the Aaliyah collection for online purchase on June 20.

The news came as a bit of a surprise. MAC hadn’t given many updates about the line, which Aaliyah fans demanded until this weekend–and even that was a bit lowkey. One Aaliyah loyal caught wind of a rumor about a June release on April Fool’s Day, and they reached out to the brand confirmed the news.

MAC didn’t make an official announcement about Aaliyah’s line until today when it gave Instagram a glimpse of the collection.

#AaliyahForMAC was created due to overwhelming demand from fans, so who better to represent the collection than the people who are inspired by her every day? Instead of enlisting traditional models to represent their new products, MAC wants fans to show it off. But no regular fan will do. MAC is looking for a muse, so it announced a casting call on Instagram.

RELATED STORIES:

12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Aaliyah, The R&B Princess, Will Be Honored With A MAC Makeup Collection

One In A Million Lip Color: A Petition Launched For An Aaliyah For MAC Collection

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos