Is Beyoncé Over-Working? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyoncè is gearing up for her Coachella performance and is working very hard. According to Gary With Da Tea she is working 11 hour days to prepare for her performance. She also has hired a lot of security so that none of her rehearsals get leaked.

Follow @TheRSMS

Cardi B is also making headlines after she was accused of stealing lyrics. It came out that Life of the Party is a writer on her team and was credited for everything. Her album comes out this week and fans are excited to see how it is.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Beyoncé Cheek Biter Has Been Found And Confirmed

RELATED: Sanaa Lathan Responds To Accusations Of Biting Beyoncé

RELATED: Who Bit Beyoncè In The Face? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: