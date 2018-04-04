Is Beyoncé Over-Working? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Beyoncè is gearing up for her Coachella performance and is working very hard. According to Gary With Da Tea she is working 11 hour days to prepare for her performance. She also has hired a lot of security so that none of her rehearsals get leaked.
Cardi B is also making headlines after she was accused of stealing lyrics. It came out that Life of the Party is a writer on her team and was credited for everything. Her album comes out this week and fans are excited to see how it is.
