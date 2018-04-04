Ohio State Trustees to Vote on Revoking Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree

Ohio State Trustees to Vote on Revoking Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree

Written By: Nia Noelle

The Board of Trustees at Ohio State University is expect to vote on rescinding Bill Cosby’s honorary doctorate, reports say. Cosby was awarded the honorary “Doctor of Education” doctorate 17 years ago in 2001, in which he also delivered the commencement address to the school’s graduating class.

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Begins

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

The decision to revoke Cosby’s honorary doctorate comes amidst allegations of him sexually assaulting many different women. Many colleges have rescinded and revoked the honorary degrees ad doctorates that were given to Cosby. Should the board’s vote pass the “Academic Affairs and Student Life” committee Thursday, it will go on to the full Board of Trustees this Friday.

Source: Dispatch

