That Moment You Realize Winter Is Behaving Like An Obsessed Ex-Girlfriend That Won’t Move TF On

We couldn't have said it better.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s Spring and Mother Nature has not come through with that good, good yet. Watch comedian Tyhem Commodore put into perfect words how New Yorkers feel about the fact that it’s still snowing in April. Something’s got to give.

