Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist Who Made Songs About Their Lover

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Belly, The Weeknd

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Whoever said the best art comes from a broken heart must’ve known that The Weeknd was going to drop his new EP My Dear Melancholy and really spill the tea on his super private love life. Folks believe that Abel’s new body of work is all about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The Toronto Native hasn’t confirmed whether or not Melancholy is about his former boo, but we know good break up music when we hear it. Abel isn’t the only one who expressed his tarnished or complicated love through song.

Amy Winehouse – “Me & Mr. Jones” 

About Nas

In the song, Amy, who shares the same birthday as Nas, sang “Side from Sammy you’re my best black Jew … / Mr. Destiny 9 and 14 / Nobody stands in between me and my man / ‘Cause it’s Me and Mr. Jones.” 

His daughter’s name is Destiny FYI.  Nas once told XXL that about the track, “I don’t really remember if Salaam, who was really close to her, introduced us, if he told me about it or not. I don’t remember right now. But, I heard a lot about it before I even heard the song.”

Hit the flip for more artists who’ve written songs about their significant other — or secret lover.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos